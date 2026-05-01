Unveiling SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. (SYM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 375%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $660.6 million, exhibiting an increase of 20.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SYMBOTIC INC metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Software maintenance and support' to reach $10.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +64.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Systems' should arrive at $612.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Operation services' should come in at $36.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.7% year over year.

Over the past month, SYMBOTIC INC shares have recorded returns of +10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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