Unveiling Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Starbucks (SBUX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.44 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Starbucks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores' will reach $7.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Other' stands at $624.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Channel Development' reaching $558.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- North America' will likely reach $7.29 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Company-operated stores- International' at $920.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- International' should come in at $535.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Licensed stores- North America' will reach $649.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Stores' will reach 39,717 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41,097 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Stores - International' should arrive at 22,912 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,363 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Company-operated stores EOP' of 15,643 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,730 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Licensed stores EOP' to come in at 23,660 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,367 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Starbucks have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, SBUX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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