Unveiling SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.44 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SS&C Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- License, maintenance and related' at $255.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Software-enabled services' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related' should come in at $253.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.



Over the past month, SS&C Technologies shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SSNC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

