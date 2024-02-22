Unveiling Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Splunk (SPLK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Splunk metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License' will reach $586.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance and services' should come in at $163.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cloud services' will reach $503.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)' will likely reach $4.17 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Splunk here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Splunk have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, SPLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

