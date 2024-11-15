Unveiling Spire (SR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire (SR) will report quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $317.32 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Spire metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing' reaching $16.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Gas Utility' to come in at $277.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Midstream' to reach $23.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other' should come in at $3.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Gas Marketing' of $10.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.60 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Midstream' stands at $11.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Spire here>>>



Spire shares have witnessed a change of +3.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

