Unveiling S&P Global (SPGI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from S&P Global (SPGI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.22 per share, indicating an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.7 billion, representing an increase of 6.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific S&P Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Market Intelligence' to reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Ratings' reaching $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Commodity Insights' to come in at $603.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Mobility' of $416.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices' at $437.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' will likely reach $283.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-subscription / Transaction' will reach $599.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Non-transaction Revenue' will reach $503.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Subscription revenue' will reach $74.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue/Pro forma revenue- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' should come in at $77.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending AUM for ETFs' should arrive at $4,343.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,655 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating profit/Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted operating profit- Market Intelligence' stands at $384.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $373 million.



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

