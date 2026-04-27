Unveiling Southern Co. (SO) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Southern Co. (SO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.12 billion, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Southern Co. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' at $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' will reach $661.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Natural Gas revenues' to come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Power' will reach $110.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $87.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Income Available to Common- Southern Company Gas' to reach $466.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $418.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Southern Co. have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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