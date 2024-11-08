Unveiling Sonos (SONO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Sonos (SONO) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, indicating a decline of 214.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $252.67 million, representing a decrease of 17.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sonos metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Product Category- Sonos speakers' to come in at $171.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Product Category- Partner products and other revenue' should arrive at $19.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Product Category- Sonos system products' of $60.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Sonos have returned +13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, SONO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

