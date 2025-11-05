Unveiling Solventum (SOLV) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Solventum (SOLV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.09 billion, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Solventum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- MedSurg' should arrive at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Purification and Filtration' reaching $213.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Health Information Systems' to reach $337.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Dental Solutions' at $318.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- MedSurg' should come in at $207.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $243.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Purification and Filtration' stands at $29.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Health Information Systems' will reach $106.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $105.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Dental Solutions' will likely reach $71.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.00 million.

Shares of Solventum have demonstrated returns of -5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SOLV is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

