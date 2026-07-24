Unveiling SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 37.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 29.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SoFi Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $714.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $404.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Interest Income' will likely reach $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +33.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Other' to come in at $76.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +60.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Technology products and solutions' reaching $53.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Loan origination, sales, and securitizations' will reach $111.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment' at 137.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 160.05 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Products - Financial Services segment' should arrive at 20.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.86 million.

Shares of SoFi Technologies have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SOFI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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