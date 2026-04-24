Unveiling SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 100%. Revenues are expected to be $1.04 billion, up 34.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SoFi Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $396.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $651.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net revenue- Financial Services' will likely reach $475.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +56.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- Technology Platform' reaching $102.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Interest Income' will reach $968.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other' will reach $71.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +74.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Technology products and solutions' will reach $82.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment' to come in at 133.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 158.43 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Products - Financial Services segment' should come in at 18.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.79 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Members' of 14.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Products - Lending segment' should arrive at 2.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.13 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Products' to reach 21.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.92 million in the same quarter last year.

SoFi Technologies shares have witnessed a change of +15.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SOFI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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