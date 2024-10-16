Unveiling SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SmarFinancial (SMBK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, indicating an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $42.32 million, representing an increase of 33.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SmarFinancial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 70.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $4.59 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.40 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $34.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.10 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income' reaching $34.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.01 million.



Shares of SmarFinancial have experienced a change of +3.3% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK)

