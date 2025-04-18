Unveiling Skechers (SKX) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Skechers (SKX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.44 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Skechers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Total Wholesale' should arrive at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Total Direct-to-Consumer' reaching $885.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- International- Direct-to-Consumer' to come in at $543.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- International- Wholesale' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Domestic- Wholesale' of $533.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Domestic- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $335.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $618.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa' will reach $708.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' should come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Skechers shares have recorded returns of -15.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SKX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

