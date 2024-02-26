Unveiling Six Flags (SIX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Six Flags (SIX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, indicating a decline of 15.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $298.42 million, representing an increase of 6.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Six Flags metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations' stands at $16.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Park food merchandise and other' reaching $132.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Park admissions' will likely reach $146.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Attendance' to reach 4.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'In-park spending per capita' will reach $30.95. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.65 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total guest spending per capita' at $64.75. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.15.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Admissions revenue per capita' should come in at $33.97. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.50 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Six Flags have experienced a change of -2.8% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SIX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

