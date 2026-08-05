Unveiling Simon Property (SPG) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Simon Property (SPG) to post quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.71 billion, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Simon Property metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' reaching $39.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other income' should arrive at $74.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Lease income' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' to reach 96.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $391.95 million.

Shares of Simon Property have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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