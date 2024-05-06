Unveiling Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Shift4 Payments (FOUR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating an increase of 25.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $268.55 million, representing an increase of 34.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 11.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' of $51.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' will reach $767.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'End-to-End Payment Volume' will reach $34.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.30 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shift4 Payments shares have witnessed a change of -12% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FOUR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

