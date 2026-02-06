Unveiling SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, indicating an increase of 27.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 16.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SharkNinja, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Cleaning Appliances' will reach $711.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Food Preparation Appliances' stands at $408.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Cooking and Beverage Appliances' reaching $638.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. have experienced a change of -7.9% in the past month compared to the -1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

