Unveiling ServisFirst (SFBS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 18.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $152.63 million, representing an increase of 15.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ServisFirst metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 31.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' of $17.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $142.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $123.17 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Non-interest income' should come in at $9.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.80 million.

Shares of ServisFirst have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFBS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

