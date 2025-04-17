Unveiling ServiceNow (NOW) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from ServiceNow (NOW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.79 per share, indicating an increase of 11.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.08 billion, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ServiceNow metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Professional services and other' will likely reach $84.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription' stands at $3.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP' reaching $10.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.45 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - GAAP' should arrive at $21.42 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' to reach $2.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.16 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other' will reach $10.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13 million.



Over the past month, ServiceNow shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

