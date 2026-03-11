Unveiling Semtech (SMTC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Semtech (SMTC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $273.08 million, increasing 8.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Semtech metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by major end markets- High-End Consumer' to reach $40.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by major end markets- Industrial' will reach $148.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by major end markets- Infrastructure' will likely reach $84.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity' at $86.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by reportable segment- Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless' will reach $94.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Systems and Connectivity' of $91.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Over the past month, Semtech shares have recorded returns of -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMTC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

