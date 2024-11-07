Unveiling Sea Limited (SE) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 883.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 14.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sea Limited metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Digital entertainment' reaching $468.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- E-Commerce' should arrive at $3.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +35.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' to come in at $535.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other Services' will reach $33.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Quarterly paying users' will reach 53. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Quarterly active users' at 646. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 544 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' will reach $311.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $234 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to reach $170.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $165.73 million.



Over the past month, shares of Sea Limited have returned -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, SE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

