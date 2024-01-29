Unveiling Schneider National (SNDR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Schneider National (SNDR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 67.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, down 12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 10.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Schneider National metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Truckload' at $551.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Intermodal' to come in at $271.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Logistics' to reach $318.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $83.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Logistics - Operating Ratio' will reach 97.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.3% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Ratio - Consolidated' should arrive at 95.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intermodal - Operating Ratio' reaching 94.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 83.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Truckload - Operating Ratio' of 94.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Network - Average trucks' will likely reach 4,364. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,539 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Intermodal - Revenue per order' will reach $2,613.48. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,979 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Intermodal - Orders' should come in at 105. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 108.

Analysts predict that the 'Dedicated - Average trucks' will reach 6,370. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,967 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Schneider National shares have recorded returns of -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), SNDR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

