Unveiling SBA Communications (SBAC) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SBA Communications (SBAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $668.95 million, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SBA Communications metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Site Development' will likely reach $37.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' will reach $166.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' will reach $462.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Site Leasing' of $628.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sites owned - International' will reach 22,411. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,077 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sites owned - Domestic' to reach 17,506. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,469.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites owned - Total' at 39,947. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,546.

The consensus estimate for 'Sites built - Total' stands at 128. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' reaching $515.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $519.16 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' should come in at $10.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.61 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' should arrive at $63.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180.67 million.



