Unveiling SBA Communications (SBAC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SBA Communications (SBAC) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $657 million, declining 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SBA Communications metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Site Development' reaching $37.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' stands at $159.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' will reach $460.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Site Leasing' should come in at $620.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sites owned - Domestic' to come in at 17,463. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,478 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sites owned - International' should arrive at 22,379. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,160 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sites built - Total' at 130. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sites owned - Total' will reach 39,875. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,638 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sites acquired - Total' of 36. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' will likely reach $504.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $513.46 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' to reach $8.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' will reach $67.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.75 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for SBA Communications here>>>



Shares of SBA Communications have experienced a change of +8% in the past month compared to the -6.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.