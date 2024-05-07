Unveiling Sally Beauty (SBH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sally Beauty (SBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $908.52 million, declining 1.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' stands at $523.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' reaching $384.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable sales growth - Consolidated' will reach -1.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Sally Beauty have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SBH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

