Unveiling Salesforce.com (CRM) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Salesforce.com (CRM) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.23 billion, increasing 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Salesforce.com metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services and other' should arrive at $525.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will likely reach $8.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Marketing and Commerce' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Service' stands at $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Platform and Other' at $1.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Sales' should come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to come in at $6.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $916.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Salesforce.com here>>>



Salesforce.com shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CRM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.