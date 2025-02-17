Unveiling Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $657.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ryman Hospitality Properties metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Hospitality' will likely reach $562.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Entertainment' stands at $92.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rooms' at $191.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Food and beverage' to come in at $231.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other hotel revenue' reaching $141.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $58.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.53 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, RHP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.