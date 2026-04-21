Unveiling Ryder (R) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder (R) will report quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.17 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ryder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' should arrive at $450.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' stands at $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' reaching $172.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $595.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' will reach $207.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' of $868.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' should come in at $191.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units' will likely reach 66.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions' to reach $82.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Ryder shares have recorded returns of +15.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), R will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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