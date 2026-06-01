Unveiling Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) to post quarterly loss of -$0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 80%. Revenues are expected to be $366.15 million, up 31.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Rubrik, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $11.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription' stands at $354.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscription ARR' will reach $1546251.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1181269.00 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cloud ARR' at $1380982.00 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $971546.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR' to reach 2,786 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,381 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Subscription' will likely reach $288.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $213.75 million in the same quarter last year.

Rubrik, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +42.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RBRK is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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