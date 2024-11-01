Unveiling Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $710.89 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Royalty Pharma metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' will reach $199.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri' to reach $68.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica' stands at $45.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi' to come in at $42.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta' at $43.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy' will reach $90.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +55.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Nurtec ODT' will reach $7.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' reaching $19.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi' should arrive at $46.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +196.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy' of $11.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Royalty Receipts- Growth Products' will likely reach $706.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya' should come in at $35.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.6%.



Over the past month, shares of Royalty Pharma have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, RPRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

