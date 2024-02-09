Unveiling Rollins (ROL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rollins (ROL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $750.09 million, increasing 13.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rollins metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Residential' of $336.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals' at $144.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Commercial' to come in at $254.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Rollins shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

