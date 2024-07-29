Unveiling Roku (ROKU) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Roku (ROKU) will announce quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 40.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $935.29 million, increasing 10.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roku metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Platform' to come in at $807.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Devices' should come in at $127.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Active Accounts' will likely reach 82.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ARPU' of $40.62. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.67.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Streaming Hours' will reach 30.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Platform' will reach $428.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $395.83 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roku here>>>



Roku shares have witnessed a change of -1.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROKU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.