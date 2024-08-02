Unveiling Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Rockwell Automation (ROK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share, reflecting a decline of 29.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.02 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Rockwell Automation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' should arrive at $947.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' stands at $556.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Software & Control' of $524.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales - Total Growth' reaching -10.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' will likely reach $160.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' will reach $92.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.40 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' to come in at $93.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $261.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Rockwell Automation have demonstrated returns of -0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

