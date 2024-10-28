Unveiling Roblox (RBLX) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Roblox (RBLX) to post quarterly loss of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, up 22% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Roblox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Bookings' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $839.50 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily Active Users (DAUs)' at 84,558.37 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Hours Engaged' reaching 19,372.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.04 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW' of 23,502.55 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.4 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC' should arrive at 20,941.25 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada' will reach 18,325.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.7 million.

Analysts expect 'Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe' to come in at 21,879.50 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Roblox shares have witnessed a change of -4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RBLX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

