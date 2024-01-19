Unveiling RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RLI Corp. (RLI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. Revenues are expected to be $386.3 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RLI Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net premiums earned' at $352.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net investment income' will reach $33.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned- Surety segment' to reach $33.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net premiums earned- Casualty segment' of $202.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Property segment' should come in at $114.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net unrealized losses on equity securities' will likely reach $0.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of -98.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio- Total' stands at 39.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss Ratio- Total' will reach 44.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio (Underwriting income ratio) - Total' to come in at 84.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for RLI Corp. here>>>



RLI Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +7.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RLI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.