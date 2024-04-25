Unveiling Rithm (RITM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rithm (RITM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 38.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rithm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interest income' of $459.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +32.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net' reaching $106.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' at $369.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rithm here>>>



Over the past month, Rithm shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RITM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.