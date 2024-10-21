Unveiling ResMed (RMD) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ResMed (RMD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, increasing 7.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ResMed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Devices' to reach $594.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global revenue- Software as a Service' will reach $163.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' reaching $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global revenue- Masks' of $426.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts expect 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' to come in at $366.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks' will reach $311.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' will reach $342.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' should come in at $228.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks' should arrive at $114.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' stands at $678.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



ResMed Inc. (RMD)

