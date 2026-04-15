Unveiling RBB (RBB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect RBB (RBB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 246.2%. Revenues are expected to be $32.36 million, up 13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some RBB metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 60.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non Performing Assets' to come in at $52.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.55 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $3.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.68 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Non Performing Loans' will likely reach $42.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' of 11.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' to reach 17.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.5% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 23.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' will reach $29.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.16 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of RBB have demonstrated returns of +8.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RBB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.