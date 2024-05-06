Unveiling QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from QuidelOrtho (QDEL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating a decline of 76.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $697.33 million, representing a decrease of 17.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 666.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some QuidelOrtho metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by business unit- Molecular Diagnostics' reaching $7.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by business unit- Point of Care' will reach $169.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -44.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by business unit- Transfusion Medicine' will reach $155.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by business unit- Labs' to come in at $367.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for QuidelOrtho here>>>



Shares of QuidelOrtho have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), QDEL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

