Unveiling Quanta Services (PWR) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services (PWR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $6.55 billion, up 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Quanta Services metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' should come in at $3.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' reaching $2.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +30.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Backlog' should arrive at $32.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $6.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.76 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog - Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $18.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income (loss)- Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions' will reach $365.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $296.18 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions' will likely reach $107.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.76 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions' to reach $220.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $151.39 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Quanta Services here>>>



Shares of Quanta Services have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PWR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

