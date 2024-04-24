Unveiling Qiagen (QGEN) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qiagen (QGEN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 17%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $454.97 million, exhibiting a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Qiagen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx' should come in at $11.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS' stands at $50.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification' at $70.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales by Product Groups- Other' should arrive at $11.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx' will reach $23.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies' reaching $146.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions' to come in at $174.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON' to reach $105.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Molecular Diagnostics' will reach $247.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Qiagen have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, QGEN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

