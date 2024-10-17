Unveiling PulteGroup (PHM) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup (PHM) will report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.26 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PulteGroup metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' will reach $4.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Financial Services' should come in at $86.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $4.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' to reach $34.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Selling Price - Total' will likely reach $546.01. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $549.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' reaching 7,077. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,065.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Communities' will reach 954. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 923 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Closings (units) - Total' to come in at 7,630. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,076 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit Backlog - Total' stands at 12,429. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,547.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog Value - Total' of $7.73 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.13 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' at $3.93 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.82 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Homebuilding' should arrive at $821.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $818.37 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for PulteGroup here>>>



Shares of PulteGroup have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.