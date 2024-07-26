Unveiling Public Storage (PSA) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Public Storage (PSA) to post quarterly earnings of $4.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Public Storage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ancillary operations' should arrive at $69.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Self-storage facilities' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)' will reach $2.62. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $282.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $222.13 million.



