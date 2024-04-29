Unveiling PTC Inc. (PTC) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PTC Inc. (PTC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, indicating an increase of 6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $575.53 million, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PTC Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' of $530.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Professional Services' will likely reach $35.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' to reach $538.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Perpetual License' will reach $7.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'ARR as reported' will reach $2.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.88 billion.



PTC Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PTC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

