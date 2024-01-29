Unveiling Post Holdings (POST) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Post Holdings (POST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.92 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Post Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands' will reach $950.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Weetabix' at $125.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail' reaching $285.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Foodservice' stands at $561.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands' of $155.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.90 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix' will likely reach $28.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice' to reach $95.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail' will reach $40.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Post Holdings have experienced a change of +5.4% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), POST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.