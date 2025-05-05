Unveiling Pinterest (PINS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pinterest (PINS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 25%. Revenues are expected to be $845.74 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 30.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pinterest metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $140.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $46.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' should come in at $658.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Active Users - Global' will reach 562. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 518.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - International' of 313. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 279 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' should arrive at 101. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' reaching 148. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 140.

Analysts forecast 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' to reach $6.62. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.05 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Pinterest have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

