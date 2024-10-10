Unveiling Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $454.18 million, exhibiting an increase of 11.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pinnacle Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 52.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 52.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average balances - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $44.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.62 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Nonaccrual loans' stands at $109.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.95 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $112.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.97 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $353.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $317.24 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total noninterest income' should arrive at $104.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $14.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.67 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust fees' should come in at $7.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from equity method investment' will reach $23.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.97 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other noninterest income' will reach $39.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $38.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment services' reaching $14.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Pinnacle Financial have demonstrated returns of +6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change.

