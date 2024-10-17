Unveiling Philip Morris (PM) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Philip Morris (PM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share, indicating an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.57 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Philip Morris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Wellness and Healthcare' stands at $75.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' at $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +111% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' should come in at $4.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' to reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' will likely reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts expect 'Shipment Volume - PMI Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' to come in at 34.94 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32.47 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating income- SSEA, CIS & MEA' will reach $945.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.16 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating income- EA, AU & PMI DF' reaching $759.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $849 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Americas' will reach $301.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating income- Europe' will reach $1.92 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year.



