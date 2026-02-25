Unveiling Perrigo (PRGO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo (PRGO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Perrigo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI)' to reach $405.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA)' will likely reach $696.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care Americas- Adjusted (CSCA)' reaching $216.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $229.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care International- Adjusted (CSCI)' of $191.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $194.40 million.

Shares of Perrigo have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PRGO is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.