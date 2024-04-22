Unveiling Pentair (PNR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (PNR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.01 billion, down 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pentair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies' should arrive at $386.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Growth - Core - Industrial & Flow Technologies' to reach -1.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies' at $67.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65 million in the same quarter last year.



Pentair shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Pentair plc (PNR)

